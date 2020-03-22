SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $45.95 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

