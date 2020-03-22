SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.76% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $132,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

