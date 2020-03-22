SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $39,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

