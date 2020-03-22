SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,647,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $73.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $68.95 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

