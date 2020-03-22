SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 221.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

