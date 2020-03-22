Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,808.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019676 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.02960000 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008209 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

