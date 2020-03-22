Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $10,415.19 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,415.19 and $6,758.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00602908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

