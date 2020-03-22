Sphere (SPHR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $499,365.41 and $62.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00032615 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00094621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,901.13 or 1.00343636 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

