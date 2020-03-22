Spiking (SPIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $392,844.48

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market cap of $392,844.48 and $661,452.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.97 or 0.04364718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00068575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012575 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

