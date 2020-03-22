SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 37.7% Lower This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $153,030.60 and approximately $72.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

