Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. 4,730,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,104. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

