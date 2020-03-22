Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,382,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,104. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

