Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $50,757.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,366 shares of company stock valued at $488,864 and have sold 1,500 shares valued at $34,691. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 83,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

