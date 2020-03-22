SportyCo (SPF) Tops One Day Volume of $221.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $34,087.02 and approximately $221.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.02732516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00189672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

