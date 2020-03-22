SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Position Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises 20.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.76% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,288,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 177,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

