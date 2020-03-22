Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,502.92 ($19.77).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,461 ($19.22) to GBX 1,488 ($19.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,151.50 ($15.15) on Friday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,535.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

In other SSE news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

