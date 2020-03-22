StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,657.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $103,657.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00015950 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,001,116,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,573,992 tokens.

The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

