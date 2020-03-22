Stakinglab Hits Market Cap of $12,648.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $12,648.00 and $1,733.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 64% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00342535 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000178 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,948,052 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

