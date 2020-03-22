Starbase Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Starbase has a market cap of $94,222.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.04381660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00038179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

