Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have trended neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Starbucks’ analysis:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. 28,420,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,842,182. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

