Startcoin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 186.1% higher against the US dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $166,057.39 and $67.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

