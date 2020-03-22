State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. State Auto Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Auto Financial.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.