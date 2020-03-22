State Street Corp Acquires 11,065 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.89% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $17.04. 14,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGBI. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

