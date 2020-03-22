State Street Corp Acquires 12,554 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.92% of Coastal Financial worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

