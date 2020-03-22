State Street Corp Sells 39,167 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.