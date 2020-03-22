Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.36 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $44.44 million and approximately $29.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin and IDAX. During the last week, Status has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.02628551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00192324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Huobi, BigONE, Ovis, Kyber Network, IDAX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Tidex, DDEX, IDCM, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, DEx.top, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Kucoin, Koinex, Neraex, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Livecoin, OTCBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, DragonEX, ABCC, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

