Stealth Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Stealth has a market cap of $1.15 million and $6,186.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,165,094 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

