Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.71

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $348,843.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00011985 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,904.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.19 or 0.03492048 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003176 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00715665 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00059377 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,636,359 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

