Steem Price Reaches $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.50 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Huobi and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,059.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.03442788 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00696675 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000575 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 380,985,604 coins and its circulating supply is 364,011,510 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, RuDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

