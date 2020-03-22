SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. SteepCoin has a market cap of $24,036.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000685 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001323 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

