Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Steris worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Steris by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Steris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

