Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,435 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. 10,739,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

