Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,257 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $32,990,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Godaddy by 1,106.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 214,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.