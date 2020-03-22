Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 21,427 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. 146,232 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32.

