Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 32,971 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,971 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 16,152,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,006. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.