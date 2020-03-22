Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 34,031 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 454,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2,652.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 448,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 447,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,680. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

