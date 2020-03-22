Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 426,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,235. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

