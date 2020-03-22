Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,259 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,441. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.