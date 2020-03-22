Stifel Financial Corp Buys 27,186 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $48.81. 3,845,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

