Stifel Financial Corp Buys 30,087 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Progress Software worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 277,406 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Progress Software by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Progress Software by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 169,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Progress Software by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,145. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

