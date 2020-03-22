Stifel Financial Corp Buys 81,983 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 680.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.99. 1,334,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,832. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.83. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

