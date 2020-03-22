Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 303,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,515. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0277 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.