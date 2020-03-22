Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of SINA worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in SINA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 103,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SINA by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in SINA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SINA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,907. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SINA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

