Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Allegion by 5,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,956. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.