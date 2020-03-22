Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 192,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 497,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,473. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

