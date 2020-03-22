Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,143,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $15.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100,423,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

