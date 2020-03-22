Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.72 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 924,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 1,030,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,357. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.