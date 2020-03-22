Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $358,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,294,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,283. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

