Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.88 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 203.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU traded down $10.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.15. 1,377,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.