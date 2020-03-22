Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Toro by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $33,106,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Toro by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 1,042,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

